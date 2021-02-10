I have thoroughly read the article “The Essential Worker” in the recent Hub. Webster defines essential as necessary or of utmost importance or something that one cannot do without. You have done an excellent job of researching most of these workers – however ...
Sometimes we cannot find some of these folks that don’t appear to us personally at all. But they are nonetheless still essential.
These folks work all night and through the day without having any personal contact with the people they serve. How can this be?
They are the United States Postal Workers! Rain, snow, wind, sleet and darkness of night they do their essential toil without a glitch. They handle their deliveries in secret and silence while we are sipping eggnog by our home fires through the holidays.
Let us all have three cheers for our essential Postal employees.
Hip, hip, hooray!
Jeffrey Zarth
Stoughton