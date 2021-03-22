In these extraordinary times, the need for experienced leadership on the School Board is more important than ever, and that is why I’m supporting Liz Menzer’s candidacy, and am strongly encouraging others to do the same.
Right now, it is absolutely critical to have a strong, open, and mutually supportive relationship between our school system and the larger community.
Liz will be able to nurture precisely this kind of “working” relationship between our schools and our community based on her deep understanding of how to facilitate community input into the management of School District affairs.
This understanding directly stems from not only her professional background, but also her longtime involvement in a number of local initiatives, including very successful service as a School Board member just a few years ago.
Further, her previous tenure on the School Board clearly showed that she is able to tackle the difficult and complex budget and operational issues that must be properly handled, if the requirements for successful instructional practices by our talented faculty and staff are to be fully met.
In other words, Liz has proven that she knows how to manage business processes that allocate scarce resources to key stakeholders throughout the school system so that each of them are able to successfully provide the education and training that our students require for their own individual success.
So please join me in voting for Liz Menzer for School Board, as we will all benefit from her ability to help us see, and then do, “the right thing” for our schools AND our community, when tough choices need to be made on a regular basis in our current complex circumstances.
John Cook
City of Stoughton