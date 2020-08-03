In response to the, “Expert: Possible to remove dam without water level changes” article I offer the following:
- Mr. Ungs reported an additional riser was added to the Manchester water park plan ensuring water levels were maintained upstream. The City of Stoughton should do this.
- Mr. Ungs confirmed water levels drop in the Manchester area in August. The degree of impact to their water park is uncertain. Questions raised in the online “chat” of the Stoughton virtual meeting were not conveyed.
- Mr. Ungs confirmed some water parks in Iowa use existing dams. Dams removed were in ill repair. The City of Stoughton dam is not in ill repair. Repairs, at great expense, were completed in 2009. A recent inspection confirms the dam is sound.
- Mr. Ungs identified the safety concerns in their water park and confirmed risk if people don’t comply with head protection guidelines.
- Mr. Ungs identified the risk of trash in the park and downstream. He suggested retired Stoughton residents might want to help in the pick up effort. Uff da.
- With sarcasm, Mr. Ungs stated there were people in big fancy houses who did not utilize the river that complained about upstream water depth in Manchester. Many that reside upstream of Stoughton actually utilize this great resource. These residents know the ebbs and flows of the Yahara. They know the patterns of use of the bay by nature. The have utilized the river and bay for recreation, hunting, and fishing. Many upstream survived the devastation of a tornado and continue to reside in the greater Stoughton area and appreciate this river resource. The real experts reside here.
- The REP study is insufficient. It’s lacking variance detail. The study represents “an average flow” in the Yahara River. It does not represent the variances we in Pleasant Springs have witnessed. The study does not reflect any impact of restricted flow from the Madison lakes or Lake Kegonsa when they reach summer minimum. We have tried to articulate concern about this impact to the Yahara River, bay and the water park.
- The Manchester Dam and Stoughton Dam are different structures. The City is not comparing “apples to apples” in raising fear about safety. Stoughton could do more to improve safety. Signage alone is insufficient.
- I commend the efforts to secure grants to underwrite this project. However, during these difficult times, when people do not have enough food for their tables; when people cannot pay rent or mortgages; when there is substantial unemployment and counties and the State have shortfalls, I would be shocked and amazed if all the State and Federal grants come through. Any shortfall would fall on the citizens of the City of Stoughton.
- Residents of Pleasant Springs are not being difficult, antagonistic or adversarial. There are aspects of the project we support. We are trying to protect a natural resource and habitat upstream used by thousands each year. There is disinterest in the cattails evident around the old Stebbensville dam too.