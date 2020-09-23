I have met the enemy and they are us, well, at least some of us. My twist on American naval officer Oliver Hazard Perry’s message from 1813 after defeating and capturing Royal Navy ships in the Battle of Lake Erie.
The relevance for me is to the sad situation we find ourselves in with the current Liar in Chief. I just returned from a camping trip to Yellowstone National Park (hello, socialism). On the drive out I had the pleasure of a morning discussion with some folks regarding our country’s current and future state. I was informed that folks are “locked and loaded” for a response if the Liar in Chief doesn’t win the election; that a “civil war” will ensue.
This got me thinking about something quite concerning - that the gun-crazed, fearful portion of our population who hide behind the 2nd Amendment, intended to protect the public from a government gone astray, in fact one which oppresses the people, are actually now in bed with said government and want to prevent the rest of us from expressing our 1st Amendment rights.
This has played out in Kenosha with the militia’s “work” there, supported by Senator Ron Johnson’s call for “citizen soldiers”. We see it in other places as armed Trump --supporting militia groups organize across the country. It was said to my face in no uncertain terms while I was in Wyoming. Trump supports this with his bombastic statements (using only the best words of course). This should be concerning to all of us, regardless of what part of the country you live in or what political party you support.
Like every election before, we each have a choice driven by our values. I’m choosing to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket to bring some level of normalcy back to America; we surely can’t survive as a Democracy with four more years of Trump and his ilk. Be concerned, be very concerned.
Steve Jackson
Stoughton