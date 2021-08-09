For some time, several of us have noticed worn, faded and/or tattered flags flying from flag poles around Stoughton.
This seems disrespectful and violates the U.S. flag code which states, “It is an honor to fly the U.S. Flag and it is to be flown only in good condition.” The worn flags should be taken down and destroyed.
There is a disposal box for this purpose at the front of the Legion at 803 North Page Street. Twice a year, Legion members conduct a flag burning ceremony. Worn flags may also be dropped off at the VFW on Veterans Road.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. until noon, Legion members will be at the Post to assist those who wish to drop off flags. Three-foot by five-foot flags can also be purchased at the Post.
Respectfully,
Michael Currie, Commander, Post 59 and Vietnam veteran
Bud Erickson, Honor Guard captain and Korean veteran
Jim Oler, Finance Officer and Vietnam veteran
DuWayne Teigen, Honor Guard captain and Korean veteran