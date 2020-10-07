For decades, I have travelled with a copy of the US Constitution in my luggage. “Why do you do it?” Because when travelling, I am reminded of our great and diverse Nation and how our Founders created a government that was intended to work for the people while we “secured the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Prosperity.”
All of that is now in question. For apparent reasons of selfishness and belligerence, our President is now taking the position that he will not guarantee a smooth transition of power and, in fact, may well challenge the election outcome state-by-state if he does not win.
Going farther. He has stated on numerous occasions that if he doesn’t win, that would mean the election is “rigged” or “fixed.” The President clearly has a favorable view of dictatorships and one-man rule.
For those of us who care about democracy and the intent of our Founders, all of this is sheer hypocrisy and lunacy. Nowhere in the US Constitution does it guarantee winning because you run.
You need to earn each victory by convincing voters of the quality of your arguments and values. Moreover, we are a Republic where each state works in cooperation with all of its neighboring states to make us the United States of America.
Should the President follow the course he has described, we should rightly ask: Can the United States remain united in this kind of atmosphere? Political pundits are already very nervous about the election.
We will very likely not have an answer on Nov. 3rd, and then come the threats by our President. This is all very upsetting to those of us who deeply care about our country and a government “by and for the people.”
What can we do to ease the discomfort? Sitting around worrying is not for me. I will be re-reading my handy pocket-sized US Constitution again, early voting, volunteering to serve as an election official, reminding my neighbors and family to vote, and otherwise “standing tall in the saddle” and believing in this country in spite of the hypocrisy shown by the current President.
Believing in an America who believes in the people ... that is our true core … and that is why my vote is going with the Biden/Harris team.
Roger Springman
Stoughton