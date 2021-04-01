Predation by domestic cats is the number-one direct, human-caused threat to birds in the United States and Canada.
Many cat owners think that if their cat is well fed, it won’t kill birds. This is inaccurate. It is a cat’s instinct to hunt and kill birds no matter how well fed the cat is.
In the United States alone, outdoor cats kill approximately 2.4 billion birds every year. Although this number may seem unbelievable, it represents the combined impact of tens of millions of outdoor cats. Each outdoor cat plays a part.
Cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals and reptiles in the wild and continue to adversely impact a wide variety of other species.
The ecological dangers are so critical that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists domestic cats as one of the world’s worst non-native invasive species.
The next few months are especially critical to birds as their babies hatch and fledge — the young birds are still learning to handle themselves in the wild and are very vulnerable to predators.
Please keep your cat inside. I love these furry inscrutable creatures as much as the next person. But wild birds are critical to the health of our web of life and are deeply nourishing to the human spirit.
Inside, your cat will be safer and healthier, and our bird population will be much safer.
For more information on the dangers posed to birds by cats, check out the American Bird Conservancy at abcbirds.org
Jean Scoon
Stoughton