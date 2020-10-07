I am a 1998 Stoughton High School graduate and was the 1997-1998 Editor-in-Chief of the school’s award winning paper, The Norse Star.
Today I research, write, and defend positions and decisions on the technical strategic direction of a $12+ billion revenue per year company. Had I not been able to participate in The Norse Star where I researched, wrote, and defended my words each month, I would not be where I am.
I am forever grateful for the [REDACTED] of the Norse Star. It taught me that [REDACTED]. That [REDACTED]. That having a [REDACTED] is good as it allows you to [REDACTED].
Wait, let’s try that again — these restrictions aren’t in place yet (but they could be come October 12th).
I am forever grateful for the openness of the Norse Star. It taught me that words, facts, and transparency matter. That asking questions and calling out issues to incite change matters (and works). That having a difference of opinion is good as it allows you to challenge your own beliefs and think for yourself.
It is genuinely concerning that the Stoughton School Board would consider destroying a public forum by letting it face the fate of a red pen held by the SHS administration. Funneling words through the Administration’s filter will create propaganda. Words will no longer matter. Transparency will be gone. Journalism will have died. The Norse Star is not propaganda. It is a public forum and has served successfully as one for almost 50 years. This tradition of true student journalism is now at stake. It’s time for the board to take their red pens and deny this request.
Thomas Sundling
McFarland