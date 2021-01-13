I am retired from a long career as a teacher and school administrator. For months I have been listening to parents’ concerns about the impact on their children of schools being closed to in-person instruction, and the resulting isolation they feel.
I hear about high school seniors spending their final year cooped up at home and missing out on everything a senior year should be. I get it. But young people are resilient.
As difficult as their pursuit of a good education is right now, with the support of the adults and peers and community residents, they can survive and succeed. Current and ever-changing new technology allows students to be far less isolated today than if this pandemic situation had shuttered our school doors 20 or more years ago.
My concern also is for another group of seniors. I’m speaking of those at the other end of the age spectrum, senior citizens whose lives have changed in a far more devastating way than most of us can imagine.
For several years my wife and I have delivered meals from the senior center to home-bound Stoughton seniors. We have developed relationships with these special people.
With the necessary implementation of strict health and safety protocols in the past 10 months, things have changed drastically.
Drivers now wear masks and gloves and have limited interaction with the clients. We must avoid personal contact as much as possible. Rather than engaging in brief chats, we now enjoy only a wave of the hand through a closed screen door.
But these folks have lost much more than the brief seconds we no longer have to interact with them. No longer are they able to come to the Senior Center to play games and enjoy lively discussion over morning coffee or a meal. Gone is all that human interaction.
Their children and friends must avoid personal contact for fear they will bring the virus with them. I’m sure the feeling of isolation is overwhelming. The effect all of this is having is very apparent in the faces of the friends my wife and I have made.
I have noticed a frailness, a lack of energy or zest for life, a sadness in the faces of many of these people that I can only attribute to a lack of human interaction.
The food we deliver is still the same. Social workers continue to work with the clients as much as possible. Staff continue to provide wonderful online programs and activities. But the missing factor is the human element.
If you have a loved one who is a senior, do whatever you can to make their life full and meaningful. Seek out a new older friend. Write them a letter, call them, drop off a little treat or gift. You have no idea how meaningful it will be.
Let’s give back to them as much as they gave to us.
Russ Kaping
Stoughton