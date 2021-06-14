What an exciting opportunity for Stoughton residents to cool their house and yard with shade from a beautiful tree. A free tree!
They are provided by the City of Stoughton Public Works Department Forestry Division and the Stoughton Tree Commission. With just a simple application, residents can fill out to sign up for a tree to be planted this fall.
Aspen, hackberry (one of my favorites for very interesting bark) basswood (big flowerer) serviceberry (attracts cedar waxwing) grows great here in Stoughton.
The application is available on line on the city website at Forestry Division — Department of Public Works at stoughtonpublicworks.com.
Sign up by July 31, so you don’t miss out on a free tree. Cool your yard, cool your community for free!
Kathy E. Engelberger
Stoughton