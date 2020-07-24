While I so appreciated an article on the closing of The Flower Factory, a place many, many flower gardeners will mourn its closing for years to come, you did a disservice to the 2 person team behind this amazing operation by not including a picture of Nancy, the goddess of the plants. I understand space constraints for a newspaper but you could have had a picture of the two of them or one of each side by side rather than one huge one of David.
C'mon! This is 2020. Women work as hard as ever and deserve their recognition.
Gale Stone
Town of Dunn