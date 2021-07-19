Mr. Springman’s July 9 letter to the editor is factually incorrect.
People using the road make mistakes (like speeding, running stop signs and red lights, turning left in front of oncoming traffic), always have and always will. Crashes will always be with us, but they need not result in fatalities or serious injury.
Modern roundabouts are the safest form of intersection in the world — the intersection type with the lowest risk of fatal or serious injury crashes — (much more so than comparable signals). Modern roundabouts require a change in speed and alter the geometry of one of the most dangerous parts of the road system — intersections.
The safety comes from the “slow and go” operation instead of the “stop or go fast” way a stop light works. The smaller size of properly designed modern roundabouts is what makes them safer and keeps speeds in the 15-20 mph range.
This makes it much easier to avoid a crash or stop for pedestrians. It also means that if a crash happens the likelihood of injury is very low.
Safety is the No. 1 reason there are over 7,000 modern roundabouts in the U.S. today and many more on the way.
All modern roundabouts have median islands separating incoming and outgoing auto traffic. Pedestrians don’t have to find a gap in two directions of traffic, just one. This is safer for pedestrians, especially for younger or older ones, because they only need to concentrate on one direction of traffic at a time.
This is what is meant by a two-phase crossing. Cross the first half, pause if you need to, then cross the second half.
With the lower design speed of 15-20 mph, roundabout medians become very safe places to cross. It’s estimated that median refuges for pedestrians reduce crash risk by 25% or better.
The best modern roundabout design for cyclists provides two choices. The more confident cyclist should merge with through traffic and circulate like a motorist. This is made easier by the low-speed operational environment of the modern roundabout, which should not exceed 20 mph.
The less confident cyclist should be provided a ramp to exit the street and use a shared use path around the roundabout. Such paths should be at least 10 feet wide and cyclists operate at low speeds, crossing at the pedestrian crossings.
The FHWA estimates that modern roundabouts reduce serious injuries by over 75% compared to signal controlled intersections.Modern Roundabouts are proven safer than signals (FHWA): safety.fhwa.dot.gov/provencountermeasures/roundabouts
Scott Batson
Portland, Oregon, Bureau of Transportation