Steve Fortney makes an interesting, if not confusing, “fantasy” case for eliminating the electoral college.
It has been his passion since Bush won over Gore and was only heightened when Trump beat Clinton. He confuses the issue, insinuating the electoral college was the cause of slavery, land grabs and pogroms against all minorities. Now Steve wants us to believe that James Madison “contrived that racist electoral college in order to get slave-holding southern support for the ratification of the Constitution. Thus, the American political system was structurally racist from its birth.”
I would like to suggest that that compromise, while repugnant to our 21st century senses, enabled the United States to be established as one country instead of two—one without slavery and one with—and moved us along that path toward a more perfect union.
More pragmatic is the principle of checks and balances, a feature woven into our democracy. The three branches of government provide checks and balances to each other, preventing one branch from usurping the others. Admittedly, it is messy and inefficient, as the branches argue, defend, debunk and challenge the others before a winner, usually after compromise, is announced.
Oligarchies, monarchies, meritocracies, dictatorships and despots do not like checks and balances. They like unchallenged power.
Often these forms of government start with what seems to be good and noble intentions, but very often and sometimes quite quickly degenerate into something mean, evil and destructive, and are eventually overthrown by a coup or revolution which usually create another government just as ruthless. The American Revolution was different; it actually laid the groundwork with the ideals stated in our founding documents that started us on the path to the “more perfect union” envisioned by the founders. Admittedly, many of those ideal are still being worked out today.
The electoral college helps us along that path by providing checks and balances between the big states and the little ones. In the 2016 contest, Clinton ignored Wisconsin, apparently considering us a state of little importance to her desire for power. Trump did pay attention and he won.
In this last go-around, Wisconsin was not taken for granted by either candidate. They visited, called, and mailed us incessantly and Biden won Wisconsin’s popular vote and the electoral college. Democracy worked and the electoral college forced those who would be powerful to acknowledge the flyover states. We and other small states matter. Our voices are heard more clearly through the electoral college.
Further, to think social ills can be eliminated by eliminating the electoral college is as much of a fantasy as believing stupidity can be eliminated by issuing everyone a college degree.
While Steve may be passionate about eliminating the electoral college, his letter used a “fantasy” to make his point. Pretty bad for a man of reason.
Ron Dobie
City of Stoughton