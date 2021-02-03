The drawing I have seen of the whitewater park is very attractive and there are many features about it that I love. But I wish we could incorporate the good ideas to beautify our river without taking out the dam and creating an environmental and safety problem for our citizens.
Stoughton’s dam has been there for 150 years. Why rush this project through? The City Council knows there is serious opposition to this project and should take time to get full support of the community or else rethink their plans with more thorough input.
There are concerns about disturbing the river bottom with the heavy metals. People and animals may be exposed to toxic mud if the river level goes down.
To say that taking out the dam is a safety issue seems like a ruse to me. City employees will tell you the safety of children falling in the rushing waters of the proposed whitewater park is not the city’s liability. The city has immunity.
There has been only one near drowning by the dam that I can recall since living here for 30 years and that happened at a time that there were advisories about the dangers of high waters. Water is appealing to children. If we have rushing water or a surf wave, it seems like that will pose a risk to little children and daredevil youth.
Government of, by and for the people:
Of: Where did the idea come from to take out the dam? It didn’t come from the people who fish the pond. It didn’t come from the people who have homes on the river.
And it didn’t come from the people who fish and live on and enjoy the Yahara Bay. It didn’t come from people who have lived here all their lives and love our river.
By: Who is pushing the whitewater park through? A business from Colorado who stands to make money on it?
And who wants to take out the dam? It is people who do not fish the river and who do not have homes on the river.
For: It is for a very small population of people who not only enjoy kayaking but whitewater kayaking. How many people who fall into that category live here?
Stoughton residents, call your alderperson with your concerns about the millions of dollars our city is planning to spend on this project.
Judy Bills
Stoughton