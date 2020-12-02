I am a lifelong Stoughton resident. I grew up on Hwy B North of Stoughton along the river in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. I spent many day and night time hours on the river hunting, fishing, swimming, camping, and ice skating.
The water level of the last three or four years is not normal. The average depth of the river channel between the Kegonsa locks and the Stoughton dam was 4 feet in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
There were many summers the full time Kegonsa lock attendant, Russell Sorenson, would have all the timbers placed in the three gates and the boat gates closed to prevent water flow, in order to maintain the water level on Kegonsa. The bay on Hwy. B was mud in the dry years. Normal water level was 12 inches in the bay.
During the dry years, a boat motor could not be used from the Kegonsa locks to High Banks. Even if it was a ½ horsepower Firestone motor. The boulders in the channel by Einoch Riendahl’s pond were three-quarters exposed. A motor could not be used from the Upper Cut to Skunks Point due to lack of water.
The water was 2 feet down from the normal water mark on the bricks of the old Hwy. B bridge. The bay behind the hospital and the mill pond were also mud except in the channel.
The river will be useless if the dam is removed and the weather, rainfall and water levels return to normal. The river originates north of Madison in the Cherokee Marsh. The only water flowing into the river between Kegonsa and Stoughton dam is from Luten’s Creek on Hwy. N, which was also dry in the dry years.
Not too many years ago, the city asked the public if the dam should be removed or updated. The public wished to have the dam rebuilt and updated. Which it was.
There has been a dam at that sight since 1847. Do Not remove the dam. It is part of Stoughton’s history and provides river water level that can be used for many types of recreation.
David Kalland
Stoughton