Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.