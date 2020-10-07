My name is Joseph Cabibbo (Sr.). I’ve lived in Stoughton for 46 years and taught for 35 years. I am the father of two SHS graduates (Joe — class of ‘92 and Mia — class of ‘95). I feel they both got a very good education at SHS and I feel indebted to the many teachers who taught and guided them.
I am writing to express my outrage over the proposed changes to the way the Norse Star is to operate.
Giving a principal prior review authority over a school newspaper is censorship. It has nothing to do with education — it is about control. No administrator worth his or her salt would want that kind of control.
A school newspaper is a vehicle to explore ideas. The exploration of ideas should not be restricted. If guidance is needed the proper source of that guidance is the advisor who knows the students on a much deeper level than any administrator. If students are worried that their ideas and thoughts will be restricted they will lose enthusiasm.
If the administration thinks the purpose of a school newspaper is “to create a wholesome school spirit and to support the best traditions of the school” they have no idea what Journalism is all about.
That isn’t journalism — it is propaganda. The job of journalism is to report the news to and to shine a light on that which needs to be known by their readers — even if it is unpleasant and uncomfortable.
The Norse Star has been an award winning publication because it has always strived to shine that light on our community and our schools. Sometimes that has been controversial. That is a good thing.
The Norse Star has been true to its name. It has shown the way for students, staff and even the community to see some of the most important issues of the day. Not only to see the issues but to see them through the eyes of our youth.
If you have had the chance to really listen to our children, as I have had the privilege to do through parenthood and my 35 years of teaching, you would know they are far wiser than most “adults.” Do not stifle their ideas. Do not try and rein them in.
Have faith in them to be creative and responsible.
Joseph Cabibbo
Stoughton