I am unashamed to be a card carrying and long-time Democrat. Don't I wish everyone was?
I have watched the convention speeches. They make me so proud of our party. I hear here real Statesmanship. Not whining and blaming why others don't like about themselves (Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.)
Their personal popularity is not in question or of concern to them or discerning voters.
What is concerning is that they are transparent. They tell the truth. Their personal integrity is beyond reproach. They are transparent in their concern for the welfare of ALL and not just for themselves. Both of them have a long record of positive leadership in government, They have positive and realistic programs for the health of all. Their economic plans will reap results for ALL. They are strong proponents for education. They care about immigration and treating immigrants with respect and finding ways to make them full and productive members of our society. Above all they are truthful.
I believe the moral fabric of this society us being torn to shreds by our current leadership. Let's help repair those tears.
Last night President Obama said, "Don't let them take away your power." Our power is in the ballot. VOTE early and vote DEMOCRATIC for the good of us ALL.
David Sharpe
City of Stoughton