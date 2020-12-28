The Madison chain of lakes and much of the Yahara River are dying a slow death by eutrophication. The green scum and the too-frequent algae blooms are classic symptoms of this disease. Too much nutrient-rich runoff, mostly nitrogen and phosphorus, in the lakes and river cause excessive growth of milfoil and other weeds, using up the oxygen, and killing off fish.
The county has been working with farmers to cut down on the amount of nutrients that runs off into the river and lakes. The county is also dredging nutrient-rich sediment from the river and has a flotilla of over a dozen boats harvesting weeds from the lakes and river every summer. It costs taxpayers millions of dollars every year to slow the progress of this threat.
A frequently ignored cause of eutrophication is dams. They slow the flow of water and cause the nutrient-rich sediment to settle in the lakes, marshes, and river instead of being flushed out of the system every year.
There is nothing natural about man-made dams, and there is no longer any economic justification for the Stoughton dam. Some point to the beautiful ponds they provide, but these ponds hide the damage that lies beneath the surface. There, carp thrive because their predators can’t survive the low oxygen levels that carp can withstand. Eventually the oxygen will drop to a point where carp can no longer survive.
Removing the dam will give native fish species a chance to thrive and create a healthier and more diverse ecology. A faster-moving river may reduce the number of some bird species, but increased fish stocks may increase the number of fish-eating birds such as osprey, eagles, blue herons and pelicans.
Comparing the last time the river level was drawn down to conduct dam maintenance does not mean that dam removal would be the same. This is akin to complaining about how a newly seeded lawn looks, the river will take time to recover, and there are ways to speed up the recovery process. Over time the river will create its own new normal -- a normal that maybe every bit as picturesque as the existing river, without the ecological damage. I’m willing to trade a couple years of “ugly” stream banks for a healthier river and healthier environment.
John Hallinan
City of Stoughton