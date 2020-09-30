Polarized politics are about solutions and perceptions, not science
In an article published on Sept. 24, it was noted, in summary, your vote should be guided by science and a proposed empathetic government.
It is easy to buy what is sold here, especially when not buying results in you, the onlooker, the undecided, automatically becoming a racist, conspiracy theorist, and/or climate denier.
May we consider there are more than two pools of thought, a third that believes the science, but rejects the big power solutions. A third that believes empathy should come from those close to us and not trickle down from the powers of D.C.
Let us first address the outcry of climate change; sixth grade 1995, Stoughton Middle School, I learned of the impending doom that is food shortages, floods, and dead to the earth as we know it. It was Earth Day (week) and I had grave concerns of this new reality, what could I do to help save the Earth!? Shorter showers, turning out lights, suggesting walking in lieu of driving, were all on the table.
It’s 25 years later, the doom is still pending, and the solutions have become global money makers that don’t help the environment in the least. Yes, solar and wind are hurting, not improving the environment. A brilliant TED Talk by Michael Shellenberger, a true expert on the topic, is highly recommended.
Yes, we should do what we can to assist mother nature in thriving. Not engaging in hyperbolic ideals while remaining naive to the costs of “solutions” and naive to the reality of mother natures’ own natural cures, like the greening of the earth (millions of acres turning from desert to lush green space).
Please, consider all the science and seek the opinions that differ from your echo chamber, treat alarmist ideas as just that, alarmist ideas, they add no value.
As to the political dripple that concluded the Sept. 24 publication, single issues will not guide my vote. Ask yourself, do you believe in trickle down funding from those who reign on high in D.C.?
Do you prefer that bureaucrats choose your destiny? Or, would you rather carve your own path and choose what is best for you? If so the choice is clear.
Brandon Tatge
Stoughton