On June 16, I was struck by a pick up truck while riding my bike on County Highway B. The truck mirror struck my shoulder and head, rendering me unconscious before I even hit the pavement.
I suffered a concussion, broken clavicle and sprained ribs. The impact of the collision completely dislodged the mirror from the vehicle and cracked my helmet. I am incredibly fortunate that my injuries were not worse.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Stoughton Fire and EMS, Stoughton Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Department for their professional and expedient care. While I do not remember much of that evening, I knew I was in good hands and well cared for.
I would also like to thank Mike Dean, Joan and Craig Wood and Tracy Wurtzler for coming to my aid, along with other concerned citizens of whom I’m not aware. Stoughton is an incredibly caring community, and I have learned that first-hand.
I need to take this opportunity to remind drivers that Wisconsin law requires motorists to give a minimum of three feet of clearance while passing a bicyclist. Please keep your eyes on the road, don’t use electronics and stay focused.
I implore cyclists to wear a helmet at all times. I believe my helmet saved my life.
Colleen Schell
Pleasant Springs