On Jan. 25, I was able to listen to a virtual meeting held by the Steering Committee of the Park and Rec. Dept. on Stoughton Dam removal/Whitewater Park Build. Emily Stanley, river ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was a guest presenter who responded to some questions from the chairperson of the committee.
Some focused on water quality regarding sediment accumulation concerns if there was Dam removal, toxicity effects from the river, especially used for recreational purposes, wildlife and ecological effects, and even property values. Ms. Stanley stated that no doubt if the dam was removed, there would be a lowering of the Yahara River for our area, but it would have a better flow after one year.
The river flow of the mill pond/bay area near the township of Pleasant Springs would eventually adjust and would not have “enduring effects,” she said, and the Town of Dunkirk should also expect to see disruption from dam removal. She added that several sediment may be seen moving downstream but she thought, “this too shall pass” and this is “short term.”
Concerns that I have to share: A quote from Dan Glynn, Park and Rec Director, in an article Feb. 24, 2020, said that “water level after dam removal would be considerably lower in some areas, as much as 3 feet at the mill pond located behind the Stoughton Dam.” Dams can act as barriers for protecting upstream areas from invading species and the DNR proposes that within “3-5 years” the waterfowl, fish, and vibrancy of a river return — some articles say it can take longer or not at all.
Another factor expressed was the concern of a brain eating amoeba ingested by a 19 year old girl whitewater rafting in North Carolina in 2017 who died later. Research states this is rare but since climate is changing, temperatures for rivers and lakes are becoming warmer, and these incidents have occurred more recently in Minnesota and Indiana (Dec. 2020 Weather Channel article).
In the next four years, Dane County plans to dredge the Yahara River, including our area. Ms. Stanley said after this happens, sediment and phosphorus would be removed and help the quality of water improve.
The city has not done an environmental or engineering study, and the sediment study done was only in one specific area. Project cost: $7,000,000.
Please do your homework and come to the city Committee of the Whole virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Sharon Mason-Boersma
Stoughton