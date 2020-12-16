My daughter Vicki moved to Hawaii to work after she graduated high school. She met and married a man from Hawaii and for a while they lived with his mother.
One Christmas Vicki’s Mother-in-Law was away for the holidays so Vicki decided to decorate an ‘old fashioned Wisconsin Christmas tree’. Her husband had never seen a “Wisconsin Christmas Tree.”
She and her husband put up the tree and together they strung popcorn and cranberries and hung candy canes all over the tree. It was lovely. Their first married Christmas!
A couple days later they came home from work to find large pink spots of something wet and sticky under the tree, some as big around as large coins. They cleaned up the spots, and next day there were more.
They finally figured out what it was: it was the candy canes melting in Hawaii’s heavy humidity. They took the canes out of the tree, but there were still sticky areas all through the tree from the candy melting.
Next day the tree was covered with tiny crawling ants. They then realized the sweet sticky wet melted candy in the tree was attracting ants. Bug spray got most of the ants.
Then they noticed cockroaches coming, and they were eating the popcorn, cranberries and the ants. Cockroaches are everywhere in Hawaii.
And then the tiny green gecko lizards invaded the tree to eat the cockroaches and the ants. I don’t know what kind of tree they had after that... a Hawaiian Christmas tree, I would guess.
Betty France
Stoughton