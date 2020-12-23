One day midweek in early December, my wife Carolyn, a resident of Stoughton, took a quilt to laundromat in Stoughton, her normal practice since quilts are too heavy for washing and drying in our conventional residential unit.
She put $2 in a large washer, but received no response and no refund. She removed the quilt and left a note explaining the issue.
About four days later, we received an envelope from the business with a single dollar bill enclosed, and after a brief discussion decided to say no more. Two weeks later, we received another single dollar bill — they had apparently discovered their mistake and sent a correction.
Stoughton! An honest and modest little city.
Carolyn in all her modesty, asked that I not use her last name, so I won’t.
Thomas Selsor
Stoughton