We are now past the middle of August, and the new school year is right around the corner. With the continued concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant (and potential future variants), many people are concerned about schoolchildren safely returning to schools.
Due to the fact children under the age of 12 are currently ineligible to receive the vaccine, there are many parents that are understandably concerned about a return to in-person instruction. Thankfully, school districts in the 46th Assembly District are closely monitoring the quickly-evolving situation.
Monona Grove School District recently announced it will require masks for students, staff, and visitors inside school buildings as well as when traveling on buses. Similarly, the Stoughton Area School District announced students and staff must wear masks while indoors and on buses. Sun Prairie School District declared “all students (4K-12) and adults inside school district facilities and at indoor district activities” will be required to mask up.
The requirement for masks may be frustrating to some parents, especially to those who have themselves been vaccinated and have taken extensive precautions to protect their children from COVID infection. I understand the frustration- I think most people are tired of wearing masks. But we cannot let frustration or complacency override logic- we have to follow the science and prioritize the health and safety of our schoolchildren and staff until the spread of this virus substantially reduces or ends.
As I have said in the past, getting through COVID is going to take a collective effort. We had been on a good trajectory since the beginning of the year, but the Delta variant combined with vaccine hesitancy has Wisconsin and the United States once again heading in the wrong direction.
We have to protect against COVID, not only for the health and safety of schoolchildren, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated, but also for our high risk populations. Breakthrough cases of COVID are being seen in the United States, and masks in schools will help prevent the spread of illness. I am heartened that the school districts in the 46th understand this, and I commend them for taking a sensible, measured approach that puts common sense above reactionary politics.
Rep. Gary Hebl
Assembly District 46