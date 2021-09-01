In the Aug. 19 issue of the Hub, the story on the City Council had the incorrect district number for District 1 alderman Brett Schumacher.
The Hub regrets the error.
In the Aug. 19 issue of the Hub, the story on the City Council had the incorrect district number for District 1 alderman Brett Schumacher.
The Hub regrets the error.
Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie.
Barbara Kay Grim, age 76, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ma…
Dennis Allan Pince, age 70, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He was born…
Lena J. Hinton, age 98, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Skaalen Hom…