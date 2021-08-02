Several U.S. veterans have noticed worn, faded or tattered flags flying from flag poles around Stoughton, they wrote in a letter to the Hub on July 31.
“This seems disrespectful and violates the U.S. flag code which states ‘it is an honor to fly the U.S. Flag and it is to be flown only on good condition’,” the letter states.
As such, the veterans urge that the worn flags be taken down and destroyed.
To assist community members with disposal, they will be at American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St., from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 7. New three foot by five foot flags can be purchased at the Post.
For those who wish to drop off flags at another time, there is a disposal box for this purpose at the front of the Legion building, the letter states. Worn flags may also be dropped off at VFW Post 328, 200 Veterans Road.
Twice a year, Legion members conduct a flag burning ceremony.
For information, contact Bud Erickson at torvlars@hotmail.com.