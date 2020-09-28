The Wiconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity, according to a news release.
The foundation’s “Celebrates the Arts” contest is open to any state member, the release states, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The foundation will hold the contest virtually, with the photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through, Nov. 1, according to the release.
The contest is broken into eight categories, including drawing, painting, ceramics, photography, paper, fabric, wood or any other media.
The release states the foundation will choose a winner in each category with a Best of Show honor given to the top entry. Art pieces category winners design will be purchased by the foundation for $100, the release states. The Best of Show entry receiving an additional $150. Winners will be notified over email by Nov. 20.
For official contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, visit wis4hfoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts.