Migratory birds return

A Baltimore oriole and indigo bunting visit a bird feeder near Cooksville on May 11. The migratory birds travel north to breed in summer.

 Photo by Steve Ehle

People interested in learning how to become a “birder” in the winter can attend a virtual event next week.

Stoughton Public Library and Caitlyn Schuchhardt from Madison Audubon Society will host a “Winter Birding” event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

As some birds migrate south this time of year, others are arriving to spend the winter — so Schuchhardt will share tips for beginning birders, advice for how to make the most of winter birding, and some must-visit destinations, an event description states.

“Whether you’d like to stay warm in the car while you search for snowy owls, or bundle up and wander some snow-covered trails, you’re guaranteed to find some joy in Wisconsin’s winter birds,” an event description states.

For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org

-Mackenzie Krumme