People interested in learning how to become a “birder” in the winter can attend a virtual event next week.
Stoughton Public Library and Caitlyn Schuchhardt from Madison Audubon Society will host a “Winter Birding” event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
As some birds migrate south this time of year, others are arriving to spend the winter — so Schuchhardt will share tips for beginning birders, advice for how to make the most of winter birding, and some must-visit destinations, an event description states.
“Whether you’d like to stay warm in the car while you search for snowy owls, or bundle up and wander some snow-covered trails, you’re guaranteed to find some joy in Wisconsin’s winter birds,” an event description states.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org