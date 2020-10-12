Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
Sarah B.:
"So You Want To Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo
Library Journal noted that this book uses anecdotes, facts, and a little humor to challenge all readers to assess their own beliefs and perceptions while clearly looking at polarizing issues. Sarah enjoyed the audiobook and wished she could have talked over each chapter with coworkers [but we were socially distancing at that time].
Amy H:
"One Amazing Thing" by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
In this novel, a diverse group of people is stranded together after an earthquake. Each character shares their life-changing story, perhaps transforming you, the reader, as well.
Cindy K.:
"Loving Well in a Broken World: Discover the Hidden Power of Empathy" by Lauren Casper
This well-written book shows what empathy looks like and then, through stories, shows how it can be put into action to love our neighbors well.
Bailey A.
"Dread Nation" by Justina Ireland
This work of fiction seamlessly introduces “shamblers” (zombies) into the post-Civil War era, and features Jane McKeene, a young Black woman who is particularly adept at killing the “shamblers” that threaten society. This book was a perfect quarantine read for its science fiction elements, and Jane was an immediately captivating character.
Amanda B:
"Once Upon an Eid: Stories of Hope and Joy by 15 Muslim Voices" edited by S. K. Ali and Aisha Saeed.
This collection of children's holiday stories range from warm and fuzzy to quiet and thought-provoking. And all the descriptions of delicious holiday foods will make you hungry!
Kate H.
"The Angel of the Crows" by Katherine Addison
This fantasy novel of alternate 1880s London is by the same local author who wrote The Goblin Emperor (another favorite, but completely different, work). A complex yet accessible homage to Sherlock Holmes, this book rewards readers willing to expand their comfort zones.
Seth P.
The podcast radio drama Vampire the Masquerade: LA by Night features a group of people playing a role-playing game as an audio drama. It captures the horror of becoming something you don't want to be, as well as dealing with the consequences of your actions for good or for ill.
Jim R.
"Quit Calling Me a Monster!" by Jory John and Bob Shea
This is a perennial bedtime favorite at my house. It features a furry purple monster who would rather not be labeled as such.
Sarah M.
"Hitler's Furies: German women in the Nazi killing fields" by Wendy Lower
This work of nonfiction is about Nazi women (specifically nurses, teachers, secretaries, and wives: support staff, whether formally acknowledged as such or not) and their participation in the genocide in Eastern Europe. There is a lot of discussion of primary sources such as women's diaries and letters and witness testimony from survivors. It is very compellingly written, and offers an important look at how these women (invisible in more traditional histories of Nazi Germany) helped make genocide happen.