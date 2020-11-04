Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager
This is a classic tale of a woman returning to her childhood home to prove it’s not haunted...or is it? This novel perfectly toes the line between paranormal horror and murder mystery, with twists along the way that kept me guessing until the last page. I found this book compulsively readable, and perfect for Halloween!
Amanda B.
“Just Like Me” by Vanessa Brantley-Newton
A vibrantly illustrated collection of children’s poetry celebrating girls. Sometimes books like this can come across as didactic or saccharine, but Brantley-Newton’s moving words and joyful art are purely uplifting and affirming.
Sarah B:
“The Witches Are Coming” by Lindy West
The excellent audio version of this book of smart, funny essays is read by the author. The author’s memoir, Shrill, was the basis for the Hulu series of the same name.
Amy H.
“Sun Down Motel” by Simone St. James
This mystery, published this year, features strong female characters working to solve a chilling mystery. The rundown roadside motel is a character unto itself. And you’ll never forget the ghostly inhabitants.
Kate H.
“The Witch of Willow Hall” by Hester Fox
This great fall read is an over-the-top gothic treat. If you enjoy it, the author has pubished two books since this one: The Widow of Pale Harbor and The Orphan of Cemetery Hill. I’m planning to read one every October!
Cindy K.
“If You Lived Here You’d Be Home by Now” by Christopher Ingraham
The audio version (available from Libby or on compact disc) of this nonfiction work is excellent. This is a hilarious and charming story of the author’s decision to uproot his life and move his family to Red Lake Falls, Minnesota…the very same town he had previously made famous as “the worst place to live in America” in a story he wrote for the Washington Post.
Sarah M.
“Alone by Michael Korda”
This is the backstage-gossip version of the Battle of Dunkirk. The military and political threads are intertwined with Korda’s own experience of being a small boy in a wealthy and powerful family during WWII. His style is effortlessly engaging and he makes his wide cast of characters come vividly to life.
Jim R.
Revolutions (podcast)
Beginning back in 2013 with a series on the English Revolution, historian Mike Duncan has been chronicling the revolutions that shaped the modern world. A must for anyone who loves history podcasts!