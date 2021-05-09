What to read in May

Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“The Hollow Places” by T. Kingfisher
This is an inventive, genuinely creepy, yet also funny horror novel. A woman going through a divorce temporarily moves in with her uncle who runs a museum of oddities. Her life changes forever when she discovers a secret passage behind the wall—a passage with impossible proportions compared to the building and surrounding neighborhood.
Amanda B.
“The Magic Fish” by Trung le Nguyen
This beautifully illustrated graphic novel follows a Vietnamese American boy as he tries to navigate his life and relationships through fairy tales. Booklist calls it an “homage to the infinite power of storytelling.”
Kristyn S.
“Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi
According to Roxane Gay, this novel is “a gorgeously woven narrative about a woman trying to survive the grief of a brother lost to addiction and a mother trapped in depression while pursuing her ambitions.” It explores “what it might mean for us to live without firm answers to the mysteries that wound us” (The San Francisco Chronicle). It is also UW-Madison’s next Go Big Read title; and the library will be giving away copies as prizes with our adult Summer Library Program.
Amy H.
“Elizabeth is Missing” (television)
This excellent PBS Masterpiece program (available on DVD) is based on a novel by the same name written by Emma Healey. Containing both a criminal mystery and personal drama, and is both sensitive and suspenseful. You’ll be wondering if Maud can discover the fate of two missing women before her dementia erases the clues. The past and present blend, while she, and sometimes the viewer, are unsure of what is happening now and what already transpired — and if either of those events actually happened at all.
Cindy K.
Magazines!
Magazines have been a great match for shorter attention spans lately! I’ve been checking out copies of Harper’s, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and (of course) People. Contact the library if you need help putting magazine issues on hold. Plus, a really wide selection of magazines is now available for reading on your tablet or computer (or other e-reader) via Overdrive!
Kate H.
“Clown in a Cornfield” by Adam Cesare
If you love teenage slasher films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream, you'll love this book by Adam Cesare. This YA novel takes place in Kettle Springs, Missouri, where there's a growing rift between the adults of the town and the prankster teenagers. It might be sound stereotypical, but it goes off the deep end when killer clowns wielding crossbows and circular saws crash the teenagers' party wanting to cull the town's "blighted crop."
Bailey A.
“The Silence” by Don Delillo
In this slim novella, it's Super Bowl Sunday, 2022, when the entire country (and maybe the world?) experiences a massive power failure that also renders all electronic devices inoperable. What follows, as the bewildered characters stare at their blank screens, is vintage Delillo: short, cryptic dialogue interspersed with discussions of art, religion, and physics. This novel was completed just before the pandemic hit, and calling it "eerily prescient" feels like an understatement.
Jim R.
“Doom Patrol” (television show)
This entertaining HBO binge-watch (also available on DVD) features a quirky group of misfit DC superheroes. Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a weirdly wonderful show and a fun escape.
Cynthia S.