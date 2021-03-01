Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“Here to Stay” by Mark Edwards
The concept for this book sounds like it would make a great sitcom (Elliot's new in-laws move into his beautifully manicured home and refuse to go away) but it quickly turns into something more sinister as Elliot becomes increasingly desperate to make them leave. This book is a fast-paced thriller that takes place in England, and has a very memorable twist at the end.
-Bailey A.
“The Curse of Chalion” by Lois McMaster Bujold
This novel is a character-driven high fantasy that follows the not-so-simple fates of Lupe dy Cazaril and the royal family he pledges to serve after escaping torture and near-death. The audio version stands up to multiple listens with narrator Lloyd James offering wonderful character voices!
-Amanda B.
“Humans” by Brandon Stanton
Here is a picture book for everyone! Brandon Stanton started the Humans of New York photography project in 2010. Since then, he's taken his ideas out into the greater world. He shares people's stories, in photographs and words, at a time when we really need to connect with our fellow humans.
-Amy H.
Cookbooks
If you find yourself stuck in a dinner rut, we recommend reading multiple cookbooks! Two suggestions for planning ahead and making easy and healthy meals are “Dinner Illustrated: 175 meals Ready in 1 Hour or Less” by America's Test Kitchen and “The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook” by Toby Amidor.
-Sarah B.
Author Jenny Colgan
Jenny Colgan’s Scottish Bookshop series (The Bookshop on the Corner is the first novel) and the Mure series (starting with The Café by the Sea) are both recommended. These contemporary novels work well as both audiobooks and regular books, and feature beautiful remote Scottish locales and flawed characters that slowly learn to follow their hearts. There are also lots of descriptions of amazing food! Her books often have different titles when they are published in the US, so give us a call if you need help figuring out the order or which books are in which series!
-Kate H.
“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker
This excellent work of nonfiction tells the story of Don and Mimi Galvin’s twelve children: six of their sons were diagnosed with schizophrenia. The history of diagnosing and treating schizophrenia is woven into the narrative which also discusses the siblings who did not become mentally ill but who did grow up in a household defined by mental illness.
-Sarah M.