Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“What Is Not Yours is Not Yours” by Helen Oyeyemi
These playful and inventive intertwined short stories all revolve around the theme of keys. Combining folk tales, ancient mythology, and contemporary characters, this story collection was named A Best Book of the Year by Slate, NPR, and PBS NewsHour when it was published in 2016. If you’re looking for something refreshingly different then this is the book for you.
-Kristyn S.
“Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May
According to Popsugar, this work of non-fiction “succeeds in delivering a powerful, real-time account of what it is to experience life's inevitable winters — both literal and metaphorical — and come out on the other side. I can think of no more valuable voice to have in your ear as we stumble our way out of a pandemic and emerge from a collective wintering.”
-Amy H.
“Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala
If you're looking for a new cozy mystery series, give this book a try! Warning: it's set in a Filipino restaurant where a food critic mysteriously dies, and you will get hungry reading the descriptions of all the delicious food.
-Amanda B.
“Whose body?: the first Lord Peter Wimsey mystery” by Dorothy Sayers
The audiobook version of this humorous novel is recommended because the narrator does a fantastic job with accents. The plot is very well-done. This 1923 book would be great for fans of PG Wodehouse.
-Cindy K.
Gothic romance-mysteries:
“A Stitch in Time” by Kelley Armstrong and “The Whispering House” by Elizabeth Brooks
Here’s a double-header recommendation if you like over-the-top gothic romance-mysteries without a lot of gore. Think spooky houses, family secrets, ghosts, a bit of obsession, and (in one case), a touch of time travel.
-Kate H.