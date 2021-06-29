Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“News of the World” (film)
RottenTomatoes.com says: “Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas.”
--Diane F.
“Late Migrations: a natural history of love and loss” by Margaret Renkl
Part nature writing and part memoir, Renkl tells of her childhood, growing up in Alabama, and her present-day life in Tennessee. Her writing is exquisite and the illustrations (by her brother) captivating. Renkl embraces the circle of life, striking the perfect balance between the joys and the sorrows that it holds.
--Amy H.
Absent in the spring, and other novels: Agatha Christie, writing as Mary Westmacott
AgathaChristie.com says “Returning from a visit to her daughter in Iraq, Joan Scudamore finds herself unexpectedly alone and stranded in an isolated rest house by flooding of the railway tracks. This sudden solitude compels Joan to assess her life for the first time ever and face up to many of the truths about herself.”
--Cindy K.
“I Talk Like a River” by Jordan Scott
Robin read this at a staff story-time at her previous library and it really got to her. It's a beautiful poem with stunning artwork.
--Robin B.
“The babysitter :my summers with a serial killer” by Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan
Sarah is interested to read this memoir about a woman who discovered her friendly, kind childhood babysitter was secretly a serial killer.
--Sarah B.