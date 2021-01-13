Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“A People Betrayed: a history of corruption, political incompetence and social division in modern Spain” by Paul PrestonA complex yet readable history of modern Spain from the Bourbon Restoration in 1874 to the present day which argues that the country’s elites--the crown, the Church, the army--have consistently acted solely in their own interests, much to the detriment of the Spanish people.
-Jim R.
“Snapdragon” by Kat LeyhThis graphic novel features magical realism and offers the story of a girl who befriends her town’s witch and discovers the magic and power within herself. Booklist calls it an “endearingly offbeat story” that emphasizes the “importance of love, friendship, and a fierce commitment to individuality.” The writer and illustrator also worked on the acclaimed Lumberjanes comic book series.
-Kristyn S.
“La Belle Sauvage (The Book of Dust, #1)” by Philip PullmanThe Book of Dust is a trilogy of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman, which expands on the His Dark Materials trilogy. The books further chronicle the adventures of Lyra Belacqua and her battle against the Magisterium, and shed more light on the mysterious substance called Dust.
-Cynthia S.
Netflix shows with subtitles!Rita is a Danish comedy-drama TV series (5 seasons). Home for Christmas (Hjem til jul) is a Norwegian romantic comedy-drama (2 seasons). Both shows have a great mix of humor and melodrama, and feel both foreign and familiar. In this time of little to no travel, it’s great to see different locations and points of view!
-Kate H.
“Dancing at the Pity Party” by Tyler FederThis graphic novel memoir explores in detail the experience of losing her mother to cancer when Tyler was just 19 years old. It’s a celebration of life and a deep dive into the grieving process. I especially loved the advice on what to say to people who have experienced a loss.
-Amanda B.
“Afterlife” by Julia AlvarezIn this moving novel of sisterhood, immigration and grief, Alvarez calls into question the care we owe both ourselves and our human family. This is our Page Turners pick for the January 26th book discussion; please contact the library if you’d like a copy in any format (regular print, large print, audiobook).
-Amy H.
“Horrid” by Katrina LenoAfter the death of her father, Jane and her mother, Ruth, move back into her mother’s childhood home, which she inherited years ago and has stood empty ever since. Along with the culture shock of moving to Maine from the West Coast, Jane struggles with the feeling that there’s a secret that everyone in the town knows but her. With elements of a classic horror novel (secret locked rooms, disembodied voices, etc.) combined with a poignant theme of mental illness and trauma, and an ending you won’t see coming, this is the perfect book to devour during a snowstorm.
-Bailey A.