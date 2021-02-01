Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
"Just Like a Mama" by Alice Faye Duncan (illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow)
This picture book celebrates the love between a child and her adoptive mother.
-Amanda B.
“Moloka'i” by Alan Brennert
Travel to Hawaii with Rachel in this work of historical fiction, as she is forcibly removed from her family's home in Honolulu to a leprosy colony on Moloka'i. This is a story of extraordinary human drama; but it’s ultimately a tale of joy, courage, and the strength of the human spirit.
-Amy H.
“Once Ghosted, Twice Shy” by Alyssa Cole (Reluctant Royals #2.5)
This is a 21st century romance novella, featuring Likotsi, who works for an African prince, and her love interest Fabiola (a jewelry designer). Although both of them knew at their original meeting that Likotsi was only temporarily visiting the United States for her job, they make an instant and deep connection, which ends abruptly when Fabiola doesn't show up to their last date before Likotsi's departure. This novella covers their unexpected reunion and reveals why Fab ghosted Likotsi earlier.
-Bailey A.
"All Creatures Great and Small" (PBS: Masterpiece)
This NEW adaptation of James Herriot’s beloved books is a glorious seven-part series. Rolling Stone calls this portrayal of the adventures of a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire a “welcome return to simpler times.”
-Cindy K.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.S. Schwab.
This novel offers a great escape from reality, exploring themes of loss and love with art, magic, myth, and a wonderfully memorable female protagonist. A sweeping tale for fans of The Time Traveler’s Wife and The Night Circus.
-Cynthia S.
“Red, White, and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston
This contemporary (and steamy) romance novel imagines America's First Son falling in love with the Prince of Wales. Cosmopolitan called it the “super specific love story you never knew you needed." The author has a new book coming out in June called One Last Stop.
-Kate H.
“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (audiobook via Overdrive/Libby)
This work of gothic horror has gotten rave reviews for being a smart and inventive take on the traditions of Daphne du Maurier, Emily Brontë, and Mary Shelley. Similar to those authors, Silvia Moreno–Garcia offers “chills and thrills [that] tap into elemental cultural fears—runaway science, carnal passion. But to these she adds a more politically inflected horror, both ancient and timely” according to the Los Angeles Times.
-Sarah B.
“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker
This excellent work of nonfiction tells the story of Don and Mimi Galvin’s twelve children: six of their sons were diagnosed with schizophrenia. The history of diagnosing and treating schizophrenia is woven into the narrative which also discusses the siblings who did not become mentally ill but who did grow up in a household defined by mental illness.
-Sarah M.