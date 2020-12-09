Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
”Skitter” by Ezekiel BooneIf you like creature features, this book is perfect for you. When archaeologists in Peru open a long-closed cave, they unleash an ancient species of carnivorous spider that hunts as a pack. Soon, the entire world is overrun with them as scientists scramble to study them and try to find a way to kill them before they can wipe out the human species. This book switches perspectives between civilians, scientists, and even the White House Chief of Staff, and has elements of both horror and political thriller.
-Bailey A
”Sugar in Milk” by Thrity Umrigar and Khoa LeThis is a gorgeously illustrated picture book with a unique metaphor about immigration.
-Amanda B
“The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi WaxmanThis is a fantastically light and funny novel, and a great read for introverts. Another highly recommended book by this author is The Garden of Small Beginnings.
-Sarah B
”World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks and Other Astonishments” by Aimee NezhukumatathilThis non-fiction book is a rare treat, inviting you to be fascinated by both the lovely and the strange in nature. The prose, the illustrations, and the glimpses into the author’s personal encounters with amazing creatures and plants are all food for the soul.
-Amy H.
”The Book with No Pictures” by B.J. NovakKids can’t resist the power this book has to make adults say silly things (check out the Vox Book version if you’re finding yourself a little tired of saying those silly things)!
-Jim R.
”The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara RobinsonThis is a children’s novel written in 1971. It tells the story of six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town’s Sunday school Christmas pageant, and end up teaching the whole town about the true meaning of Christmas. This family favorite makes for great annual re-reading!
-Cindy K.
His Dark Materials (tv series):This is a very enjoyable show (based on a trilogy of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman) featuring high-quality production values and a fantastic cast including Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Lin-Manual Miranda. It is a BBC production but is also on HBO. Season 2 is currently showing.
-Cynthia S.
What’sHerName podcast:This history podcast tells the stories of fascinating women you’ve never heard of. Through compelling interviews with guest historians, writers, and scholars, the show brings “lost” women of history to life and restores women’s voices to the conversation.
-Kristyn S.
“When No One is Watching” by Alyssa ColeThis thriller is irresistibly described in reviews as a combination of “Rear Window meets Get Out.” This is a very suspenseful book (by an author previously known for her fantastic romance novels) that tackles contemporary themes and is quite a page-turner as it alternates between the viewpoints of the two main characters.
-Kate H.