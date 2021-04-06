Staff from the Stoughton Public Library share their favorite reads and films to the Stoughton community.
“The Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann
Now here is an example of non-fiction that is both well-researched and well-written. According to School Library Journal, “This thoroughly researched, suspenseful exposé will appeal to followers of true crime programs such as…Serial and…Making a Murderer, as well as to fans of Louise Erdrich’s The Round House”.
Sarah M.
“One by One” by Ruth Ware
Even though spring is on its way, you might still be in the mood for some snowy suspense! This is the newest book by the author of the Woman in Cabin 10, and it’s recommended for both fans of Ware and Agatha Christie!
Sarah B.
“The Absolute Book” by Elizabeth Knox
A literary fantasy rumination on murder, grief, and the cost of revenge. This novel is very long and requires a lot of reading between the lines. Although it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s a very rewarding read. Highly recommended for fans of Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell.
Amanda B.
The Great: An Occasionally True Story, Season 1 (tv show)
This show about the rise of Catherine the Great originally aired on Hulu and is now available on DVD. It is NOT historically accurate. It does have very graphic content and a dark sense of humor. Visually it is often similar to Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette. Huzzah!
Kate H.
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan (tv show)
This PBS show features the author of Lift, The Middle Place, and (of course) Tell Me More: Stories About the 12 Hardest Things I’m Learning to Say. If you are a fan of excellent, thoughtful interviews, than this is a show for you! There are only three episodes so far, and all of them are worth watching.
Cindy K.
“Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo
In this first book in a YA fantasy duology, six dangerous outcasts are offered the chance to become rich beyond their wildest dreams--if they can pull off one impossible heist. This critically acclaimed book is recommended by the New York Times in their YA Crossover shortlist and will be made into a Netflix show in April 2021.
Kristyn S.
“Roughneck Grace” by Michael Perry
Has the pandemic left you with a shorter attention span? Do you enjoy reading a local author? Perry’s collection of short essays (two pages each) will make you laugh, warm your heart and have you nodding in agreement, because he tells of his experiences in a way that makes you know he gets it.
Amy H.
“Turtle and Tortoise are Not Friends” by Mike Reiss, illustrated by Ashley Spires
There are a few picture books that can always be relied on for a quick laugh, and this is one of them. Turtle and Tortoise are put in the same enclosure at the zoo as hatchlings, and they decide immediately that they can never be friends; they’re too different. Everything in this book happens in slow motion, and the pacing just adds to the hilarity.
Bailey A.