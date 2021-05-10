In order to provide a safe, but still festive, Syttende Mai 2021, the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce has created a hybrid festival that combines traditional events with online activities.
The festival will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 14 and run through 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16. ATMs and portable toilets will be available throughout the downtown.
Participants can expect live Stoughton Norwegian Dancer performances, athletic competitions and a drive through Sunday parade. But they can also expect additions of online activities such as musical performances, a customer show and a scavenger hunt.
Many of the food cart vendors that Syttende Mai participants have learned to love will be present for the weekend including pies, cheese curds, cream puffs, burgers, brats, Norwegian fair and kettle korn.
Some of the events require a Booster Button to participate.
For the most up to date information, and virtual performances visit the Chamber’s website at stoughtonfestivals.com
Canoe race: This year’s canoe race is an independent activity. The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce is selling shirts on their website. Traditionally the race starts at 2717 Yahara Road and winds through toward Mandt Park.
Children’s parade online: The shout-out children’s parade will be released on line at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Stoughton youth, and the Syttende Mai prince and princess will be featured.
Costume style show: The 47th annual style show will be released online at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The show will display bunads representing different districts of Norway.
Edvard Grieg Chorus: The all-male chorus will perform virtually at noon on Saturday, May 15. The ensemble will perform Norwegian, and secular choral pieces.
Hardanger Embroidery demonstration: Donna Olson, also the 2020 and 2021 Syttende Mai Queen will demonstrate the Hardanger style of embroidery, virtually at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Hardanger fiddle performances: James Listug will virtually perform with the hardanger fiddle at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The performance was recorded in the Stoughton Opera House.
Memories of Syttende Mai: Bill Amundson: Stoughton artist Bill Amundson will read a piece on his recollection of Stoughton from the years past at 4 p.m. on Friday. The virtual performance was recorded at the Stoughton Opera House.
Norwegian Buhund Dogs: Learn the history of the Norwegian herding and watching dog at 11 a.m on Saturday. The virtual performance will discuss how the Norsk Buhund traveled by land and sea for over 1,000 years.
Norwegian Church Service: Christ Lutheran Church is holding a Norweigian church service at 8 and 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. Some songs during the drive-in service will be in Norwegian.
Stoughton Norwegian Dancer Performance: The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers are set to have four services throughout the weekend. They will perform at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. And 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. All performances will be at the Community Building, 320 North St. (Booster Button required)
Sons of Norway Bake Sale: The Sons of NOrway Mandt Lodge will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 317 S. Page St. The group will sell Norwegian and American baked goods, cookbooks, packages of lefse and donuts, history books, dragon t-shirts and Norsk items.
Livsreise: The Norwegian Heritage Center, 277 W. Main St., will be open to people with Booster Buttons. Check its website for the most up to date information. Livsreise.org (Booster Button required)
Norwegian Music performed by John Beutel: Former music director and artist John Beutel will virtually perform Norwegian folk songs at noon on Friday.
Norwegian parade: The Sunday Norwegian parade will take place in a drive-through format from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Mandt Park. The floats will be parked and participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and drive through. Register on the Chamber’s website to participate in the car decoration contest.
Opening ceremonies: This year’s opening ceremonies will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Friday. The ceremony will include the reading of the Norwegian national anthem, introduction of the Syttende Mai royalty and the annual proclamation.
Quilt Show: The Chorus Public House will be open this year for the annual quilt show at 157 W. Main St. The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. (Booster Button required)
Scavenger Hunt: For the entire weekend people are welcome to buy a Booster Button and participate in a city-wide Syttende Mai scavenger hunt. Entries submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday are eligible for prizes. For information on the Skattejakt: Scavenger Hunt visit the Chamber’s website.
Stoughton Historical Museum: The Stoughton Historical Museum will be open for participants with a Booster Button from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (Booster Button required)
Stoughton Village Players Theater: To celebrate the centennial of the Stoughton Village PLayers building, 255 E. Main St., the theater is offering a special exhibit from 1-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday. The exhibit will include a video about the history of the local landmark.
SVP and Friends of Library pie purchases: The Stoughton Village PLayers and the Friends of the Library are collaborating to sell pies from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at 255 E. Main St. The pies are a fundraiser for the Friends group.
Syttende Mai Run: The annual Syttende Mai run, which is known to be the oldest race in Wisconsin, will take place the morning of Saturday, May 15. The Lil’ Run will start at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of King and West South streets. The 10-mile run will start between 8 a.m. near Sand Hill Road and Schneider Drive in the Town of Dunn. The 17-mile walk will start between 6-7 a.m. at Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road, Madison. The 20-mile run will start at 7:30 a.m. at Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road, Madison.
Viking Games: The 7th annual Viking Games athletic competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at W. Jefferson Street between S. Division and S. Water Streets. The Viking Strongman Competition will include a viking press, truck pull, axle deadlift and tire flip. (Booster Button required)