Through his rural church, Pastor Eric Bakken said the congregation has set out to model generosity, which the world “deeply” needs.
The church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, has raised and donated over $36,000 in 2020--three times more than previous years. Much of this money came from congregation members’ stimulus checks and went toward organizations Bakken said are helping people meet their basic needs and striving toward racial justice.
This includes local food shelters and area nonprofits like Stoughton Area Resource Team and Cambridge Area Resource Team --which focus on supporting people with housing or childcare resources. And Bakken said that after police killed George Floyd in May, the congregations donated to Madison Area Council of Black Churches and Outreach for Hope, which serves low-income communities in the Milwaukee area.
When members received their first round of stimulus checks last spring, he said a lot of them were in “privileged” positions and didn’t need their checks to buy food or pay for rent. He said that the council decided it might be a good idea to start a fund, where those who didn’t need the check were encouraged to donate.
Many did and quite enthusiastically, Bakken said.
Cindy Brady, a member since 1993, said that the stimulus fund allowed her and other members to reflect on their own resources and the bigger needs in the community and surrounding areas. Especially, she said, because the church is very rural and not a very diverse congregation.
“We're safe, we're well-funded, we're not in jeopardy of losing our jobs,” Bakken said. “A lot of us are white, Anglo-Saxon, and privileged, and have benefited from the kind of systemic factors that are out there that have made it easier for us.”
Bakken said that acknowledging that white privilege is one of the other goals of the fund. Even though he was anticipating some backlash, Bakken said that after the council decided to give money to some racial justice groups and nonprofits, the “giving actually stepped-up.”
“Instead of just having all the money going to nonprofits who were affected by the pandemic, we also wanted to start to support on an even basis ministries and nonprofits who were impacted by systemic racism,” Bakken said.
Along with donating to the Madison Area Council of Black Churches, West Koshkonong also reached out to Mount Zion Church, a Madison-based church with a predominantly Black congregation, that was holding a fundraising campaign to pay off their mortgage.
Bakken said that working with these organizations and churches like Mount Zion can be a “starting point for some reconciliation.” And beyond giving grants, Bakken said that the two churches are planning a pulpit swap.
He said this would be a way for two different churches to share stories, find common ground and broaden their cultural experiences. He said, of course, the church would set out a Scandanavian smorgasbord for the visitors.
One of the things that drew Brady to the church was its openness and acceptance of everyone, she said. But something like this swap would be a way to welcome diversity and make connections outside of the community-- beyond “old Norwegians,” she joked.
For now, Bakken said the church is still operating virtually and accepting offerings that will continue to go toward local causes.
“I hope our congregation, by modeling generosity, encourages other people who are able to be generous too,” Bakken said.