Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin opened a temporary warehouse off Williams Drive and they are searching for volunteers.
On Friday, Oct. 9, six volunteers were separating and packing potatoes to be distributed to food pantries around southern Wisconsin, at the former North American Fur Auction building, 1600 Williams Dr.
Volunteers are spaced apart and have hand sanitizing stations available.
Volunteers are needed five days a week to pack perishable and nonperishable food into boxes, and can sign up for various times at signupgenius.com/go/904084ba8a72baaf49-stoughton.
Volunteers will be needed at least through the beginning of 2021, director of marketing and communications Kris Tazelaar told the Hub.