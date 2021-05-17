The countless graves of veterans in Riverside Cemetery became adorned with American flags on Thursday, May 13, as a result of a joint effort from American Legion Post 59 members and volunteers from Local Union No. 565 of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.
Volunteers add American flags to veteran graves in Riverside Cemetery
