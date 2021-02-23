Aligning Stars Theatre will present its a virtual show next month, titled “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical.”
The link to the show will be available at showtix4u.com. Individual viewers can watch the show for $10, or purchase a household ticket for $25. The show will stream at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, through Sunday, March 7.
The musical was written by Broadway professionals, and was meant to be directed, acted and distributed virtually. Aligning Stars actors recorded their parts separately, and they were then edited together to create a 90-minute show.
The show follows a young detective, Justine Case, who is investigating the death of a failing theatre director. Case interrogates the suspects, coming across twists, moments of comedic relief and musical numbers suited for the whole family, a news release states.
Proceeds from the show will go toward future theatre opportunities, the release states.
For more information, visit Aligning Stars Theatre at facebook.com/aligningstarstheatre.