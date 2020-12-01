This year, the annual “Love Light Ceremony” with the Partners of Stoughton Hospital will be done virtually.
Each year people honor a friend or family member, either in memory of, or just because with a purchased light from the Partners. The purchase benefits the nonprofit organization, which provides financial and volunteer support to the hospital.
The reading of the names will be available on Stoughtonhealth.com (click on Partners page) beginning Dec. 3. It will also be available on the Partners of Stoughton Hospital Facebook page.
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com