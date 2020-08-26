An Eagle Scout project raised more than $2,000 for Brown Paws dog rescue in Waunakee.
Stoughton High School senior Stephen Krcma organized the “Rockin for Rescue” virtual concert on Sunday, Aug. 9.
He along with SHS music director Ryan Casey, fellow scouts and choir students performed for an audience.
The event raised $2,150 — and 220 pounds of dog food and treats, five dog crates, a box of puppy pads, blankets, towels and leashes, Krcma told the Hub in an email.
He chose the concert fundraiser to earn his Eagle Scout rank from Boy Scout Troop 167 because his family adopted their dog, Tucker, from the rescue in 2018.
He knew the rescue needed extra funds due to fall out from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the GoFundMe is closed, the concert is available for viewing on Facebook, through the Rockin’ For Rescue page.