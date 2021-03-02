The building that houses one of the city’s oldest performance groups will celebrate its centennial this year.
And to commemorate the anniversary, Stoughton Village Players Theatre is hoping to create a video with theater history and stories from the past.
As part of the research for the project, SVP board members are looking for community members that may have seen movies in the original Badger Theater prior to 1990 and can talk about their experiences.
“When we solicited funds for the renovation, many came forward with tales from their childhood or meeting their future spouse there in high school,” SVP Board Member Dan Prueher wrote to the Hub in a news release. “It would be interesting to hear about what movies were playing, how important the theater was in the town’s social life and anything else that helps us imagine what life was like in the Badger Theater throughout history.”
In addition to the video, the SVP board members are planning events and exhibits that will launch during Syttende Mai. SVP will release event information as the events are finalized.
For the video, board members may use the story through narration or even ask a few people to appear live on screen in the video, the news release states. Submissions are due by March 26.
If you have a story to share, you can contact the project manager, SVP Board Member Dan Prueher, by emailing him at danprueher@gmail.com or by calling him at 695-5957. You can also post a note at StoughtonVillagePlayers.org or at the group’s Facebook page.