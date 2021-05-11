Stoughton artists Rodger Hansen and Don Rorvig are master craftsmen, having experience with a variety of tools and techniques.
But this time, they’re going back in time — more than a millennium, in fact.
Since spring 2018, Hansen and Rorvig have been methodically working on a historically accurate replica of the famous Oseberg Wagon at the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo, Norway. The wagon is one of several surviving artifacts from the Oseberg ship, a well-preserved Viking ship discovered in a burial mound and unearthed in the early 1900s. The Oseberg Wagon was possibly built before 800 and was already old by the time it was placed in a grave and buried, along with two women and dozens of artifacts, according to the University of Oslo website.
Hansen said the venture is aimed at perpetuating the “Oseberg Style”of Viking or Nordic art in this country. Reached on his cell phone Wednesday, he was out at the landfill picking out lumber for the project, which has picked back up recently after some time off during the pandemic last year.
Hansen said aligning the pie shaped outer wheel segments on the drill press to bore holes for spokes was a challenge, so the two designed and fabricated a special drill press vise for the eventual full size pieces.
“We’ve got the end panels shaped and carved and we’re working on putting the longitudinal slats from one end to the other,” he told the Hub last week. “They all have to be cut at some fairly exotic angles.”
It’s one of many challenges that have emerged when trying to recreate something built more than 1,200 years ago.
“There’s no manual on this,” Hansen said. “This is what you call learning by doing. Like Orville and Wilbur Wright — we try this, and if it doesn’t work, we try that. We aren’t totally claiming to be tuned in to this, we just know that it has been done.”
He said the project is a long-term thing that the two “get at when we can.”
“We’ve been toying with it here and there for a couple years, and it’s certainly going to take a couple more,” he said.
In the meantime, people can check out on their progress, as the artists will have an updated display of their work at the Chorus Public House, 154 Main St., during the Syttende Mai festival on Saturday, May 15. Hansen said once it’s completed, they hope it will be able to travel around for people of all ages to see, given the likelihood they’ll never get to see the original.
“It will be invaluable to their understanding of how the Vikings lived,” he said. “Not just as warriors, but as artisans, farmers and ship builders.”