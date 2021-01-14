Stoughton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 328 finally reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 13, following months of renovations. Featuring a revamped menu, the post now serves dine-in and takeout lunches Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while a fish fry menu is also available through takeout on Fridays from 4-8 p.m.
VFW reopens with new look and menu
Obituaries
Ronald William “Ron” Liskey, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at …
Jane L. Anderson, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was born o…
Jill Allison Miller, age 64, of Stoughton, sadly passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, the re…