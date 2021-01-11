After seven months of renovations, the Stoughton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 328 plans to open Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The organization, 200 Veterans Road, closed partially in March for dine-in services because of the COVID-19 pandemic, closing fully in June to update painting a new drop ceiling and updated light fixtures in the bar.
The nonprofit will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dine in and takeout options. The post will also be open Fridays from 4-8 p.m. for fish fry menu for takeout only.
Post Commander Ilein Taipe told the Hub in October the renovation project relied on volunteers and local support.
“It’s been so much hard work from renovations to a brand new menu, very thankful for so many Members, Staff and community,” she wrote to the Hub in an email. “This is brand new waters for the VFW because before we were just known as a bar now we are opening as a restaurant/ bar.”
For information, visit facebook.com/StoughtonVFW.